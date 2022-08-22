Lake Superior Park Experiences – Monday, August 22

Looking for something to do? Got friends visiting and not sure what to do with them? Visit Lake Superior Provincial Park and not only enjoy the spectacular scenery but learn about this unique area.
|Agawa Bay Visitor Centre
|Drop-in: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM
|MEET THE NATURALIST: ALIEN INVADERS – They attach to our gear, hide in plain sight, and out-compete native species. Drop in with Stuart to learn about the invaders that have snuck into the park and what we can do to help contain their spread!
|Agawa Bay Visitor Centre
|Drop-in: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM
|MEET THE NATURALIST: BUSY BEAVER LIVES – Are you as busy as a beaver? Find out with Meadow as you explore some amazing beaver adaptations and discover what a day in their life might look like!
