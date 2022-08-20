Nominations Close for Wawa Election

The nomination period for the 2022 Wawa municipal election has closed. From the municipal website, there continues to be only one candidate for Mayor, Melanie Pilon. With no other candidates for Mayor at this time, Melanie will be acclaimed Mayor.

For Councillors there will be an election: There are nine candidates for four (4) seats. Current councillors Cathy Cannon and Mitch Hatfield, and new to Wawa Municipal council would be candidates Leah Isosaari, Sue Smith, Robert Reeves, Mary Harbocian, Jim Hoffman, Angela Calaiezzi, and Joseph Opato.

Acclaimed for their school board is:

Russell Reid – Algoma District School Board – English Public,

Luc Tessier – Conseil scolaire catholique du Nouvel-Ontario (French Separate), and

Josée Bouchard – Conseil scolaire public du Grand Nord de l’Ontario (French Public)

There was no candidate for the Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board.