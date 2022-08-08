The Coasters Came Back – 2022 Tour

Coasters 2022

(photos courtesy of Luc Berthiaume)

The Canadian Coasters were in Wawa yesterday, thrilling many vintage car enthusiasts at the Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre. 35+ vehicles ranging in vintage from 1929 to 1997. Participants vehicles must be at least 25 years old.

Since 1967, the Canadian Coasters, a travelling vintage car group, have driven from coast to coast once every 10 years. Their next tour should have been in 2027, but organizers decided to do it at the 5 year mark as not only are the vehicles vintage – some of the drivers/members are vintage as well. This tour began in St. John’s, Newfoundland, and are expected in British Columbia at the end of the month.