Breaking News

The Coasters Came Back – 2022 Tour

Coasters 2022
« of 24 »

(photos courtesy of Luc Berthiaume)

The Canadian Coasters were in Wawa yesterday, thrilling many vintage car enthusiasts at the Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre. 35+ vehicles ranging in vintage from 1929 to 1997. Participants vehicles must be at least 25 years old.

Since 1967, the Canadian Coasters, a travelling vintage car group, have driven from coast to coast once every 10 years. Their next tour should have been in 2027, but organizers decided to do it at the 5 year mark as not only are the vehicles vintage – some of the drivers/members are vintage as well. This tour began in St. John’s, Newfoundland, and are expected in British Columbia at the end of the month.

 

Brenda Stockton
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*