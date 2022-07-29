Ladies Night Golf – July 20

(42 Players)
1st FLIGHT:
1st: Suzanne Lacasse, Charlee Simon, Guylaine Domich – 37
2nd: Diedre Dupuis, Vanessa Skouris, Spare – 40
3rd: Diedre Dupuis, Jan Gagnon, Spare – 40
2nd FLIGHT:
1st: Jody McRae, Chrystal Morden, Spare – 42
2nd: Chrystal Morden, Jody McRae, Spare – 43
3rd: Norma Kauk, Shirley Hale Lynne Zuliani – 43
3rd FLIGHT:
1st: Erin Andrews, Laura Mersereau, Spare – 48
2nd: Chrissy McRae, Ida Vernier, Spare– 49
3rd: N/A
4th FLIGHT:
1st: N/A
2nd:
3rd: N/A
5th FLIGHT:
1st: N/A
2nd: N/A
SPECIAL EVENTS WINNERS:
Longest Putt Hole #1 (AJ’s Pizza – 3 Steaks): Rachael Korytko-Amos
Longest Putt Hole #2 (Northern Lights Ford – $15.00 Cash Prize): Jody McRae
Closest to the Pizza Box – Hole #2 (North of 17 Restaurant – Large Pep Pizza): Chrissy McRae
Closest to the Pin Hole #3 (1st shot) (Provost – $20.00 Cash Prize): Nicole Chapman
Long Drive (60 years or over) Hole #4 (Subway – $Buy $15 get $15 Free – ): Guylaine Domich
Longest Putt Hole #4 ($30 Cash Wilderness Helicopters) – Jan Gagnon
Closest to the Pin #5 (3rd shot) (Whitefish Lodge $30.00 Cash Prize): Guylaine Domich
Closest to the Pin #6 (3rd shot) (Wawa Motor Inn – $25.00 Cash Prize): Ashley Coombs
Closest to the Pin #7 (1st shot) (Kurt Geldart Contracting – $20.00 Cash): Lise Noel
Long Drive (59 years and under) Hole # 8 (Canadian Tire – $15.00 Gift Certificate): Rachael Korytko-Amos
Longest Putt Hole #8 (Trans Canada Chrysler – $20.00 Cash): Jody McRae
Longest Putt Hole #9 (3rd shot) (Fenlon’s Pharmacy – $15.00 Cash): Donna Korytko
Draw (Home Building Centre – $20.00 Gift Certificate): Rachael Korytko-Amos
Draw (Wawa Rentall – $15 Gift Certificate: Chrystal Morden
Draw (Wesdome – $25 Tim’s Gift Card): Laura Mersereau
Draw (Michipicoten Golf Club – $10.00 Voucher): Norma Kayk
Hole in One – Cash Prize – $947.50 Total – No Winner (NEXT WEEK WILL BE $968.50!! -$947.50 + $21.00)
15 Foot Putt – $288.00 Total ($267.00 + $21.00) – names drawn will putt this coming week, July 27th – Ashley Coombs, Guylaine Domich, Toni Rutland (names drawn by Amelia)
Thank you to everyone that support the club weekly. A very big thank you to all our local sponsors for the 2022 season!! Without their support Ladies Night would not be the success it is today
