Ladies Night Golf – July 20

(42 Players)

1st FLIGHT:

1st: Suzanne Lacasse, Charlee Simon, Guylaine Domich – 37

2nd: Diedre Dupuis, Vanessa Skouris, Spare – 40

3rd: Diedre Dupuis, Jan Gagnon, Spare – 40

2nd FLIGHT:

1st: Jody McRae, Chrystal Morden, Spare – 42

2nd: Chrystal Morden, Jody McRae, Spare – 43

3rd: Norma Kauk, Shirley Hale Lynne Zuliani – 43

3rd FLIGHT:

1st: Erin Andrews, Laura Mersereau, Spare – 48

2nd: Chrissy McRae, Ida Vernier, Spare– 49

3rd: N/A

4th FLIGHT:

1st: N/A

2nd:

3rd: N/A

5th FLIGHT:

1st: N/A

2nd: N/A

SPECIAL EVENTS WINNERS:

Longest Putt Hole #1 (AJ’s Pizza – 3 Steaks): Rachael Korytko-Amos

Longest Putt Hole #2 (Northern Lights Ford – $15.00 Cash Prize): Jody McRae

Closest to the Pizza Box – Hole #2 (North of 17 Restaurant – Large Pep Pizza): Chrissy McRae

Closest to the Pin Hole #3 (1st shot) (Provost – $20.00 Cash Prize): Nicole Chapman

Long Drive (60 years or over) Hole #4 (Subway – $Buy $15 get $15 Free – ): Guylaine Domich

Longest Putt Hole #4 ($30 Cash Wilderness Helicopters) – Jan Gagnon

Closest to the Pin #5 (3rd shot) (Whitefish Lodge $30.00 Cash Prize): Guylaine Domich

Closest to the Pin #6 (3rd shot) (Wawa Motor Inn – $25.00 Cash Prize): Ashley Coombs

Closest to the Pin #7 (1st shot) (Kurt Geldart Contracting – $20.00 Cash): Lise Noel

Long Drive (59 years and under) Hole # 8 (Canadian Tire – $15.00 Gift Certificate): Rachael Korytko-Amos

Longest Putt Hole #8 (Trans Canada Chrysler – $20.00 Cash): Jody McRae

Longest Putt Hole #9 (3rd shot) (Fenlon’s Pharmacy – $15.00 Cash): Donna Korytko

Draw (Home Building Centre – $20.00 Gift Certificate): Rachael Korytko-Amos

Draw (Wawa Rentall – $15 Gift Certificate: Chrystal Morden

Draw (Wesdome – $25 Tim’s Gift Card): Laura Mersereau

Draw (Michipicoten Golf Club – $10.00 Voucher): Norma Kayk

Hole in One – Cash Prize – $947.50 Total – No Winner (NEXT WEEK WILL BE $968.50!! -$947.50 + $21.00)

15 Foot Putt – $288.00 Total ($267.00 + $21.00) – names drawn will putt this coming week, July 27th – Ashley Coombs, Guylaine Domich, Toni Rutland (names drawn by Amelia)

Thank you to everyone that support the club weekly. A very big thank you to all our local sponsors for the 2022 season!! Without their support Ladies Night would not be the success it is today