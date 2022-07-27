Morning News – July 27

Weather:



Today – Showers ending this afternoon then cloudy with 60% chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this afternoon. Local amount 15 to 25 mm. High 17. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight – Cloudy with 60% chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Fog patches developing this evening. Low 8.

COVID Statistics:

Algoma Public Health states that there are 299 cases reported of COVID-19 in the North Algoma region of the Algoma District (July 26, 2022).

Forest Fire Update:

There is one active wildland fire in the Northeast Region. Despite the majority of the region having a low to moderate fire hazard, there are certain areas seeing a high fire hazard. These areas include:

East side of Algonquin Park, North of Parry Sound up to Killarney, North of Elliot Lake, from Lac aux Sables to Mozhabong Lake, North of Sudbury up to Thornloe, Northeast of Sault Ste. Marie, from Ranger Lake to Wenebagon Lake.



Lake Superior Park Events:

Join Zane between 1 and 3 p.m. at the Agawa Visitor Centre to learn about moon phases. Moon phases coincide with the cycle of Mother Earth and has traditionally taught the Anishinaabeg how to live with the seasons. From animal migration patterns to the ripening of edible plants, visit Zane to learn about what the moon can tell you.

News Tidbits: