Ladies Night Golf – July 13

81 Players

1st FLIGHT:

1st: Suzanne Lacasse, Charlee Simon, Brenda Pelletier – 34

2nd: Guylaine Domich, Toni Rutland, Spare Change – 36

3rd: Shirley Hale, Sue Kirby, Norma Kauk – 40

2nd FLIGHT:

1st: Connie Taylor, Cathy Cyr, Heather Rainville – 43

2nd: Lise Noel, Genevive Verrault, Melanie Charbonneau – 43

3rd: Marcie DLF, Carole Moisan, Cassie Provost – 43

3rd FLIGHT:

1st: Darlene Trovarello, Jessica Trovarello, Jacinda Belisle – 44

2nd: Diane Spencer, Melissa Terris, Spare Tire– 45

3rd: Marcelle Terris, Beth Vachon, Florence Orr – 45

4th FLIGHT:

1st: Linda Guindon, Paula Valois, Spare Player – 46

2nd: Wendy Bonitzki, Kathy Turyk, Spare Change – 47

3rd: Judy Zagar, Doris Zagar, Susan Zagar – 47

5th FLIGHT:

1st: Isabel Chicoine, Eloise Jones, Mary Anne Gagnon – 50

2nd:Christina Port, Lulu Case, Tania Case – 52

3rd: N/A

6th FLIGHT:

1st: Carmen Tait, Chris Mitchell, Joan Jewel – 54

2nd: N/A

3rd: N/A –

SPECIAL EVENTS WINNERS:

Longest Putt Hole #1 (AJ’s Pizza – 3 Steaks): Sue Kirby

Longest Putt Hole #2 (Northern Lights Ford – $15.00 Cash Prize): Toni Rutland

Closest to the Pizza Box – Hole #2 (North of 17 Restaurant – Large Pep Pizza): Chloe Wright

Closest to the Pin Hole #3 (1st shot) (Provost – $20.00 Cash Prize): Diedre Bupuis

Long Drive (60 years or over) Hole #4 (Subway – $Buy $15 get $15 Free – ): Connie Taylor

Longest Putt Hole #4 ($30 Cash Wilderness Helicopters) – Suzanne Lacasse

Closest to the Pin #5 (3rd shot) (Whitefish Lodge $30.00 Cash Prize): Suzanne Lacasse with a Birdie (added $20 bonus)

Closest to the Pin #6 (3rd shot) (Wawa Motor Inn – $25.00 Cash Prize): Charlee Simon

Closest to the Pin #7 (1st shot) (Kurt Geldart Contracting – $20.00 Cash): Suzanne Lacasse

Long Drive (59 years and under) Hole # 8 (Wawa Rental – $15.00 Gift Certificate): Charlee Simon

Longest Putt Hole #8 (Trans Canada Chrysler – $20.00 Cash): Chrissy McRae

Longest Putt Hole #9 (3rd shot) (Fenlon’s Pharmacy – $15.00 Cash): Barb Leschishin wth a birdie!

Draw (Home Building Centre – $20.00 Gift Certificate): Linda Lillanpaa

Draw (Wawa Rentall – $15 Gift Certificate: Chloe Wright

Draw (Wesdome – $25 Tim’s Gift Card): Laurie Oliver

Draw (Michipicoten Golf Club – $10.00 Voucher): Sue Lord

Hole in One – Cash Prize – $907.00 Total – No Winner (NEXT WEEK WILL BE $947.50!! -$907.00 + $40.50)

15 Foot Putt – $267.00 Total ($226.50 + $40.50) – names drawn will putt this coming week, July 6th – Marcelle Terris, Diane Spencer, Jacinda Belisle (names drawn by Hayli)

Thank you to everyone that support the club weekly. A very big thank you to all our local sponsors for the 2022 season! Without their support Ladies Night would not be the success it is today.