East Algoma OPP – Charges Laid after Suspicious Person Call

On July 23, 2022, at approximately 11:10 p.m. the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a call regarding a suspicious person trespassing in the backyard at a residence on Westhill Road in Elliot Lake.

Police attended the address and located a person sitting on the ground in the backyard. Police attempted to talk to the person with negative results as they looked to be under the influence of drugs. Officers recognized the male and knew he was wanted for a pervious theft related charge from a convenient store on Highway 108. As police arrested the male, he was uncooperative and attempted to pull away.

Mitchell GENTILE, 32 years-old, from Elliot Lake was charged with:

Trespassing at Night, contrary to section 177 of the Criminal Code (CC)

Resist Peace Officer, contrary to section 129(a) of the CC

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Opioid (other than heroin), contrary to section 4(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on September 6, 2022.