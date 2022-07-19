Marathon OPP – Two Manitouwadge Men charged with multiple drug offences

On July 14 2022, members of Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Marathon Detachment’s Community Street Crime Unit executed a search warrant at a residence on Otter Avenue. The warrant was executed with support from the Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau, Emergency Response Team and Marathon Detachment members.

As a result of the search, officers seized suspected crystal methamphetamine, methamphetamine tablets, cocaine, crack cocaine, hydromorphone, morphine and percocets. Officers also seized items associated with drug trafficking.

As a result of the investigation, two individuals were arrested.

Lena JACKO, 44 of Manitouwadge was charged with the following offences:

possession for the purpose of trafficking Cocaine, contrary to sec. 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA);

possession for the purpose of trafficking Crystal Methamphetamine, contrary to sec. 5(2) of the CDSA;

possession for the purpose of trafficking Morphine, contrary to sec. 5(2) of the CDSA;

possession for the purpose of trafficking Hydromorphone, contrary to sec. 5(2) of the CDSA; and,

Possession for the purpose of trafficking Oxycodone, contrary to sec. Sec 5(2) of the CDSA.

Clinton ELLIS, 46 of Manitouwadge was charged with the following offences:

possession for the purpose of trafficking Cocaine, contrary to sec. 5(2) of the CDSA;

possession for the purpose of trafficking Crystal Methamphetamine, contrary to sec. 5(2) CDSA;

possession for the purpose of trafficking Morphine, contrary to sec. 5(2) of the CDSA;

possession for the purpose of trafficking Hydromorphone, contrary to sec. 5(2) of the CDSA;

possession for the purpose of trafficking Oxycodone, contrary to sec. 5(2) of the CDSA; and,

fail to comply with release order – other than to attend court, contrary to sec. 145(5)(a) of the Criminal Code.

Both of the accused appeared before an Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay on July 15, 2022 to answer to the charges.

Members of the public who have information regarding this investigation are urged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or access their website at ontariocrimestoppers.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.