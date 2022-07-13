SE OPP – Arrest made after Chapleau Break & Enter

On July 2, 2022, at approximately 1:43 a.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a break and enter at a business on Birch Street in Chapleau.

Police located the accused near the scene and, through investigation, Austin LECUYER, 22 years-of-age, of Chapleau was arrested and charged with the following:

Break, Enter a place – commit indictable offence, contrary to section 348(1)(b) of the Criminal Code (CC),

Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000, contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the CC,

Mischief Under $5,000, contrary to section 430(4) of the CC, and

Failure to comply with undertaking, contrary to section 145(4)(a) of the CC (Two Counts).

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on August 8, 2022 in Chapleau.