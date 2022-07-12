Morning News – July 12

Weather: Fog Advisory



Today – A mix of sun and cloud. 30% chance of showers early this morning. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light this morning. High 20. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight – Partly cloudy. Clearing near midnight. Low 10.

COVID Statistics:

Algoma Public Health states that there are 297 cases reported of COVID-19 in the North Algoma region of the Algoma District (July 7, 2022).

Forest Fire Update:

There are two fires in the Northeast Region, none of which are in the Wawa region.

News Tidbits: