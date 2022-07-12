Morning News – July 12

July 12, 2022 at 07:56
Weather: Fog Advisory
- Today – A mix of sun and cloud. 30% chance of showers early this morning. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light this morning. High 20. UV index 8 or very high.
- Tonight – Partly cloudy. Clearing near midnight. Low 10.
COVID Statistics:
Algoma Public Health states that there are 297 cases reported of COVID-19 in the North Algoma region of the Algoma District (July 7, 2022).
Forest Fire Update:
There are two fires in the Northeast Region, none of which are in the Wawa region.
News Tidbits:
- Evolugen is planning a $300-million expansion to the Prince Wind Farm. Evolugen is planning a battery storage system that will allow for power generated from the wind farm to be stored before feeding to the grid.
- If you are headed to the Soo, be careful in the Old Woman Bay and Red Rock Lake areas. The five cattle have been seen grazing on the side of the road.
