Fog Advisory (Pukaskwa Park – Wawa) Ended

Jul 12, 2022 at 06:20

6:00 AM EDT Tuesday 12 July 2022
Fog advisory ended for:

  • Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

 

Jul 12, 2022 at 06:00

3:22 AM EDT Tuesday 12 July 2022
Fog with near zero visibility has developed over areas near Lake Superior. It is expected to dissipate in the next few hours.

Jul 11, 2022 at 16:49

4:06 PM EDT Monday 11 July 2022
Fog with near zero visibility has developed over areas near Lake Superior. It is expected to dissipate late this evening after the winds shift to northerly.

Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero. Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations.

