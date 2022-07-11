Breaking News

Fog Advisory (Wawa – Pukaskwa Park)

1:10 PM EDT Monday 11 July 2022
Fog advisory in effect for:

  • Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

Fog with near zero visibility has developed over areas near Lake Superior. It is expected to dissipate this afternoon..

Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero. Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations.

