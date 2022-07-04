Morning News – July 4

July 4, 2025 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – A mix of sun and cloud with 40% chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. High 20. UV index 8 or very high.
- Tonight – Cloudy with 40% chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening. Fog patches developing this evening. Low 14.
Forest Fire Update:
There is one forest fire in the Northeast Region.
- Timmins 6: two hectares fire located five kilometres east of Scraggy Lake. It is being held.
