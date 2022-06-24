Severe thunderstorm warning (Wawa – Pukaskwa Park) ENDED

7:27 PM EDT Friday 24 June 2022

Severe thunderstorm warning ended for:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

White River – Dubreuilville

Severe thunderstorm warning for Northern Ontario issued by Environment Canada at 6:40 p.m. Friday 24 June 2022.

Severe thunderstorm warning for: Wawa – Pukaskwa Park.

This warning will be updated or ended by 8:39 p.m. edt.

At 6:40 p.m., Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing strong wind gusts, up to nickel size hail and heavy rain.

This severe thunderstorm is located 24 kilometres northeast of Pukaskwa National Park, moving east at 40 km/h.

Hazards:

90 km/h wind gusts

Nickel size hail

Locally heavy rainfall

This warning also includes Pukaskwa River Provincial Park.

Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches. Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!

Severe thunderstorm warnings are issued when imminent or occurring. Thunderstorms are likely to produce or are producing one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.

The Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management recommends that you take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to onstorm(at)ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #onstorm.