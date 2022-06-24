Severe thunderstorm warning (Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake)

7:15 PM EDT Friday 24 June 2022

Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for:

Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake

At 7:15 p.m. EDT, Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to nickel size hail and heavy rain.

This severe thunderstorm is located 11 kilometres south of Five Mile Lake, moving southeast at 45 km/h.

Hazards:

90 km/h wind gusts

Nickel size hail

Locally heavy rainfall

Locations impacted include:

Wenebegon River Provincial Park and Wenebegon Lake.

Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches. Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!

Severe thunderstorm warnings are issued when imminent or occurring thunderstorms are likely to produce or are producing one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.

The Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management recommends that you take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or tweet reports using #ONStorm.