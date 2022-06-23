SE OPP – Missing Fishermen Located

On June 21, 2022, at 8:00 a.m., the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of two overdue fishermen believed to be fishing in the Hornepayne area. The men had arrived from Indiana on June 9, 2022 and were expected home on June 18, 2022. They were travelling in a white 2010 Sunseeker motorhome, with an Argo all-terrain vehicle (ATV) in tow.

On June 21, 2022, while conducting a search of the area, police located the Sunseeker motorhome near Little Chelsea Lake, south of Hornepayne. However, the two men and the Argo ATV remained outstanding.

On June 22, 2022, members of the OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT) located the men in a remote area of bush west of Little Chelsea Lake. ERT members were travelling the area on ATVs when they observed a white piece of tarp that had been fashioned into a flag, flying high in the air. ERT members turned off their ATVs and began searching the area on foot. They soon heard voices and were able to locate the men in a small clearing. The men had built a small shelter, started a fire and found a limited water source. They ate canned meat they had brought with them.

The men reported to police that they were following ATV trails with their Argo, when their GPS malfunctioned and they lost the trail in heavy brush. Once they realized they were lost, they stopped and set up camp to avoid going deeper into the bush. Despite spending six nights in the bush, the 79-year-old and 88-year-old were located in good health and did not require medical attention.