East Algoma OPP – Officers lay Robbery Charges

On June 4, 2022, shortly after 10:30 a.m., members from the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a robbery complaint at residence on Richards Lane in the community of Mississauga First Nation.
Investigation determined the victim was attacked and a prescription of medication was stolen. A short time late police located the suspect vehicle pulling into a driveway on Eli Street and the accused was subsequently arrested.
As a result, Danny VANIER, 48 years-of-age from Mississauga First Nation, was charged with:
- Robbery With Violence, contrary to section 343(a) of the Criminal Code
The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on July 5, 2022.
