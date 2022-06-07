INGHAM, Clifford “Cliff”

Passed away peacefully at the Sault Area Hospital on Saturday, June 4, 2022, just four days before his 83rd birthday. Cliff will be remembered by his special friend Jeannette Lapham. Adored father of Edward, Darren (Barba), and Tracey Toffner (Mark). Proud grandfather of Kirk, Scott, Eric, Logan, Carson, Hayden and Samantha. Loving son of the late Anne and Gilbert “Gib” Gemmell. Dear brother Kenny Ingham (Peggy) and the late George Ingham (Greta). He is survived by the mother of his children, Dorothy Ingham.

Cliff was very involved with the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #429 and the Michipicoten Golf Course and he truly will be sadly missed by those friends.

At his request, cremation has taken place at River’s Edge Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.

Memorial donations made to the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #429 (P.O. Box 239, 51 Broadway Avenue, Wawa, ON P0S 1K0) would be greatly appreciated by the family.

Arrangements entrusted to the Kerry Funeral Home Ltd., Wawa.