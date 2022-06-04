SSM OPP – Search for Eric Mearow Continues (Batchewana Bay area) 2nd UPDATE

On June 3, 2022, members of the Ontario Provincial Police arrested 37-year-old Eric Mearow on the strength of a warrant for his arrest related to the shooting that took place at a residence on Beverley Street.

Members of the Sault Ste. Marie Police Service took custody of the accused following his arrest. Thank you to the OPP and their members for their assistance in this investigation.

Mr. Mearow is charged with,

Attempt murder

Careless use of a firearm

Pointing a firearm

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized

Possession of a loaded firearm

Discharging a firearm

Uttering threats to cause death

Assault with a weapon

Extortion using firearm

Possession of a firearm contrary to prohibition order x4

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in WASH court on June 4, 2022.

This remains an active investigation. If anyone has information about the incident, they are urged to contact Detective Sergeant Joe Addison at 705-949-6300 ext. 387.

You can provide information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 705-942-7867 or 1-800-222-8477. You can also submit a web-tip or download the P3 app.

On June 3, 2022, at 3:30 p.m., members from Sault Ste Marie (SSM) OPP, SSM Crime Unit, OPP Emergency Response Team, North East OPP Canine Unit, Sault Ste Police Service and Batchewana Police Service arrested 37 year-old Eric MEAROW behind a residence on Superior Street, Fisher Township.

Eric MEAROW was turned over to Sault Ste Marie Police Service to face multiple charges.

Any person with information regarding this investigation should immediately contact the Sault Ste Police Service at 705-949-6300 or the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.

Police searched a wooded area behind a residence on Superior Street within the Batchewana Bay area for several hours. The wanted person was not located and police resources cleared the area at approximately 11:30 p.m.

Should Eric MEAROW be observed, do not approach – contact police immediately via 911. Any person with information regarding this investigation should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority.

There is no risk to public safety at this time.