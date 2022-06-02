Breaking News

Highway OPEN (Montreal River Hill)

Jun 2, 2022 at 06:25

The lumber has been cleaned up, transport removed, and fuel removed. The highway was completely open just after midnight. The lumber was from White River Forest Products.

May 31, 2022 at 19:35

The highway has been opened to one lane – traffic control in place.

 

May 31, 2022 at 18:55

 

May 31, 2022 at 18:39

from Facebook ‘Hwy 11/17 kills people’s. La route 11/17 tue des gens’, photo posted by Henry Latkolik

A tractor-trailer has spilt its load of lumber on the Montreal River Hill, and the tractor-trailer itself is on the east side of the highway in the ditch and against a rock-cut. It appears from photographs that the tractor-trailer was headed eastbound.

There is no information regarding this incident on ON511 at this time. OPP are on scene.

 

 

