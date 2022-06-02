Jun 2, 2022 at 06:25
The lumber has been cleaned up, transport removed, and fuel removed. The highway was completely open just after midnight. The lumber was from White River Forest Products.
May 31, 2022 at 19:35
The highway has been opened to one lane – traffic control in place.
May 31, 2022 at 18:55
May 31, 2022 at 18:39
A tractor-trailer has spilt its load of lumber on the Montreal River Hill, and the tractor-trailer itself is on the east side of the highway in the ditch and against a rock-cut. It appears from photographs that the tractor-trailer was headed eastbound.
There is no information regarding this incident on ON511 at this time. OPP are on scene.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Highway OPEN (Montreal River Hill) - June 2, 2022
- Morning News – June 1 - June 1, 2022
- Morning News – May 31 - May 31, 2022