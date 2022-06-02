Highway OPEN (Montreal River Hill)

The lumber has been cleaned up, transport removed, and fuel removed. The highway was completely open just after midnight. The lumber was from White River Forest Products.

The highway has been opened to one lane – traffic control in place.

A tractor-trailer has spilt its load of lumber on the Montreal River Hill, and the tractor-trailer itself is on the east side of the highway in the ditch and against a rock-cut. It appears from photographs that the tractor-trailer was headed eastbound.

There is no information regarding this incident on ON511 at this time. OPP are on scene.