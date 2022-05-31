Morning News – May 31

May 31, 2025 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – A mix of sun and cloud. 30% chance of showers early this morning. 60% chance of showers late this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon. Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 50 this morning then increasing to 40 gusting to 60 early this afternoon. High 25. Humidex 30. UV index 9 or very high.
- Tonight – Mainly cloudy with 60% chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light this evening. Wind becoming southwest 20 after midnight. Low 7.
COVID Statistics:
|Current
|Previous
|Change from previous report
|Tested
|263,483
|263,145
|338
|Confirmed Cases
|8,472
|8,455
|17
|Confirmed Cases in 2022
|6,268
|6,251
|17
|Active cases
|58
|72
|-14
|Resolved
|8,414
|8,383
|31
|*Deceased
|56
|55
|1
|Deceased in 2022
|35
|34
|1
|Central & East Algoma
|862
|859
|3
|Elliot Lake & Area
|468
|466
|2
|North Algoma
|294
|294
|0
|Sault Ste. Marie & Area
|6,848
|6,836
|12
Forest Fire Update:
There are four active fires in the Northeast Region. There are no local fires at this time.
News Tidbits:
- Be careful when driving to the Soo. Cattle from the collision at Old Woman Bay have been seen at Rabbit Blanket. Reports are that there are at least eight cattle still wandering around.
- Northern Credit Union is dedicating May 30th – June 3rd as Employee Appreciation Week. Through daily themes and activities, gifts and prizes, and a footprint-wide virtual All-Staff Event, Northern Credit Union is going full force to say “Thank You” to their devoted workforce.
