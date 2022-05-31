Marathon OPP – Second Stolen Vehicle Recovered

One day after recovering a stolen vehicle, Marathon Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received information that another stolen vehicle had made its way into their jurisdiction from the Toronto area.

Officers located the vehicle while already stopped at a business on Highway 17. They spoke with the suspect, who was arrested without incident. Further investigation revealed that the suspect was known to the other individual who had just been arrested in Marathon one day prior for the same offence.

Hussein HUSSEIN (31) from North York was charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000, contrary to sec. 344(a) of the Criminal Code.

Hussein was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in an Ontario Court of Justice on June 7, 2022.

Marathon OPP asks anyone with information to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca.