Morning News – May 25

May 25, 2025 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – A mix of sun and cloud. Becoming cloudy this morning. High 16. UV index 5 or moderate.
- Tonight – Cloudy. Rain beginning this evening. Fog patches developing before morning. Amount 15 to 25 mm. Wind becoming east 20 km/h after midnight. Low 8.
COVID Statistics:
|Current
|Previous
|Change from previous report
|Tested
|262,783
|262,377
|406
|Confirmed Cases
|8,424
|8,404
|20
|Confirmed Cases in 2022
|6,220
|6,200
|20
|Active cases
|80
|127
|-47
|Resolved
|8,344
|8,277
|67
|*Deceased
|55
|55
|0
|Deceased in 2022
|34
|34
|0
|Central & East Algoma
|855
|852
|3
|Elliot Lake & Area
|461
|458
|3
|North Algoma
|294
|294
|0
|Sault Ste. Marie & Area
|6,814
|6,800
|14
Forest Fire Update:
There are four active fires in the Northeast Region. There are no local fires at this time.
News Tidbits:
- Be careful when driving to the Soo. Cattle from the collision at Old Woman Bay have been seen at Rabbit Blanket. Reports are that there are at least eight cattle still wandering around.
