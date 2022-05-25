Breaking News

Morning News – May 25

May 25, 2025 at 07:56

Weather:

  • Today – A mix of sun and cloud. Becoming cloudy this morning. High 16. UV index 5 or moderate.
  • Tonight – Cloudy. Rain beginning this evening. Fog patches developing before morning. Amount 15 to 25 mm. Wind becoming east 20 km/h after midnight. Low 8.

COVID Statistics:

Current Previous Change from previous report
Tested 262,783 262,377 406
Confirmed Cases 8,424 8,404 20
Confirmed Cases in 2022 6,220 6,200 20
Active cases 80 127 -47
Resolved 8,344 8,277 67
*Deceased 55 55 0
Deceased in 2022 34 34 0
Central & East Algoma 855 852 3
Elliot Lake & Area 461 458 3
North Algoma 294 294 0
Sault Ste. Marie & Area 6,814 6,800 14

 

Forest Fire Update:

There are four active fires in the Northeast Region. There are no local fires at this time.

News Tidbits:

  • Be careful when driving to the Soo. Cattle from the collision at Old Woman Bay have been seen at Rabbit Blanket. Reports are that there are at least eight cattle still wandering around.

 

 

 

