East Algoma OPP – Fraud Charges Laid

On March 9, 2022, members from the East Algoma Crime Unit of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) began an investigation of a possible fraud involving donations to the Mississauga First Nation Women’s Shelter located in the community of Mississauga First Nation.

Investigation determined that sometime between March 1st, 2021 and May 17th, 2022, the supervisor of the Mississauga First Nation Women’s Shelter received donations in the form of gift certificate cards and merchandise from three local businesses in the Town of Blind River and used the donations for personal use.

As a result, Katherine MAGUIRE, 41 years-of-age from Blind River was charged with:

Fraud Under $5000, contrary to section 380(1)(b) of the Criminal Code (CC)

Criminal Breach of Trust, contrary to section 336 of the CC

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on

July 7, 2022.

Any person with information regarding this investigation should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at www.saultcrimestoppers.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.