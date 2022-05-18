East Algoma OPP – Elliot Lake Man charged after being recognized on video using stolen cards

On May 17, 2022, at approximately 4:45 p.m. the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were on general patrol on Highway 108 in the City of Elliot Lake when a wanted person was recognized and subsequently arrested.

On May 16, 2022 a resident from Maple Road reported their car had been entered overnight and items were stolen. Among those items were a Visa credit card and a debit card. The homeowner had video footage of the person in their driveway. In addition, the stolen cards were used at a bank machine and gas station. Both places also provided video footage of the person using the cards. Police viewed the video and recognized the person.

Cody EVERTON, 27 years-old, from Elliot Lake was charged with:

Theft Under $5000 From a Motor Vehicle, contrary to section 334(b) of the Criminal Code (CC)

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000, contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the CC

Trespassing at Night (Two Counts), contrary to section 177 of the CC

Use of Credit Card (Two Counts), contrary to section 342(1)(c) of the CC

Failure to Comply with Undertaking, contrary to section 145(4)(a) of the CC

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court in Sault Ste. Marie on May 19, 2022.