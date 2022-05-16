East Algoma OPP – Looking for Boat

On May 8, 2022, shortly after 4:30 p.m., members from the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of an abandoned aluminum boat on a property on Waltonen Road in Bruce Mines.

The boat is described as a 12 foot aluminum boat with an older Johnson 6 Horsepower outboard motor attached. The vessel was pulled fully out of the water and secured to a tree. There was lifejackets and oars located in the boat. The boat is unprofessionally painted red and black and there are no registration numbers on the vessel (see photo above). The Johnson motor has a serial number of C46035.

Any person with information regarding this vessel is asked to contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at www.saultcrimestoppers.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.