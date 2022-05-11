East Algoma OPP – Seeking Assistance in Thefts

On May 9, 2022, shortly after 7:00 a.m., members from the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a stolen pick-up truck from a residence in the Town of Iron Bridge.

Investigation determined the pick-up truck was stolen sometime between 11:00 p.m., on May 8, 2022 and 7:00 a.m., on May 9, 2022. Tire impressions in the driveway suggested the vehicle fled westbound on Highway 17. The pick-up truck was equipped with OnStar and with the assistance of Sault Ste Marie OPP the vehicle was located and parked on Bawahting Road in the City Sault Ste Marie.

In the box of the pick-up truck was a small red gas can that was confirmed stolen overnight from a break and enter on Warnock Road in the Town of Iron Bridge.

The vehicle was towed to Sault Ste Marie OPP Detachment where it was processed by the Forensic Identification Services Unit and later returned to the owner.

On May 9, 2022, shortly after 11:15 a.m., East Algoma OPP responded to a break and enter that occurred sometime overnight on Warnock Road in the Town of Iron Bridge. A trailer was broke into and the suspect(s) stole multiple gas cans, a propane torch, a trouble light and a new Husqvarna 455 Auto Tune 56 cc Chainsaw with a 20 inch bar valued at $711 (similar photo attached).

At approximately 12:30p.m., OPP received another Break and Enter call on Warnock Road where the suspect(s) stole a new Firman 4550/3650 Watt Electric Start Portable Gas Generator-67dB valued at $587 (similar photo attached).

Any person with information regarding the person(s) responsible for these thefts should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at www.saultcrimestoppers.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.