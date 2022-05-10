East Algoma OPP – Individual arrested after disturbance at Thessalon FN dispensary

On May 6, 2022, shortly after 3:30 p.m., members from the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a disturbance at a local cannabis dispensary within the community of Thessalon First Nation.

An individual attended the cannabis dispensary and was on conditions not to attend the property. The person left the community after the staff at the cannabis dispensary locked the door so the individual could not gain entry.

A short time later police located the vehicle on Highway 17 turning onto Highway 17B in the Town of Thessalon and the driver was arrested.

As a result, David RECORD, 37 years-of-age from Shelburne, was charged with:

Failure to Comply with Release Order-other than to attend court, contrary to section 145(5)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC)

Failure to Comply with Undertaking, contrary to section 145(4)(a) of the CC

Fail to Attend Court -as per undertaking, contrary to section 145(4)(b) of the CC

Driving While Under Suspension-While Suspended Under HTA Sec 41/42, contrary to section 53(1.1) of the Highway Traffic Act

The accused appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice Video Bail in Blind River on May 7, 2022 and was remanded into custody.