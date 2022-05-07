VALOIS, Rose Marie “Rosie”

September 9, 1931 – May 3, 2022

Passed peacefully at her home on Tuesday. Loving Daughter of the late Joseph and late Monica Valois. Mother of Marcel. Nan to Darcy and Julia. Predeceased by her siblings George, Jack (Betty), Desneige, Julie, and Fern. Rosie will be missed by her many nieces, nephews, and the countless friends she had made of the years in Wawa and Hawk Junction.

At Rosie’s request Cremation has taken place at River’s Edge Cremation Centre in Sault Ste. Marie and an internment will take place at Pine Grove Cemetery in Hawk Junction at a later date.

Arrangements entrusted to Kerry Funeral Home Ltd. Wawa.