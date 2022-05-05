Manitoulin OPP – Driver Charged after Traffic Stop

On May 3, 2022 at approximately 12:08 p.m. the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were conducting general law enforcement duties including traffic enforcement in the Town of Espanola.

Officers conducted a traffic stop on Mead Boulevard. Further investigation revealed the driver of the vehicle was prohibited from driving and was subsequently arrested.

Robert BROLEY, 56-years-old from Espanola was charged with:

Operation While Prohibited Under the Criminal Code, contrary to section 320.18(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC) (five counts)

Operation While Prohibited- Legal Restriction From Any Other Act of Parliament or Provincial Law, contrary to section 320.18(1)(b) of the CC

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Espanola on July 7, 2022.