Morning News – May 4

May 4, 2025 at 07:56

Weather:

  • Today – Sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High 10. Wind chill -6 this morning. UV index 6 or high.
  • Tonight – Clear. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -4. Wind chill -6 overnight.

COVID Statistics

Current Previous Change from previous report
Tested 259,437 259,167 270
Confirmed Cases 8,062 8,028 34
Confirmed Cases in 2022 5,858 5,824 34
Active cases 242 236 6
Resolved 7,820 7,792 28
*Deceased 53 53 0
Deceased in 2022 32 32 0
Central & East Algoma 805 799 6
Elliot Lake & Area 397 396 1
North Algoma 275 275 0
Sault Ste. Marie & Area 6,585 6,558 27

Forest Fire Update:

  • There is one active fire in the Northeast region. This is the fifth of the season (Northeast Region):
    • Pembroke 1: Eight-hectare fire located five kilometres southeast of Calabogie Lake. Currently under control.

News Tidbits:

  • The westbound lane and shoulder was closed last night at Alona Bay for emergency road work for washout repairs, and remains closed this morning

 

 

 

