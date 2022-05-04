Morning News – May 4

May 4, 2025 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High 10. Wind chill -6 this morning. UV index 6 or high.
- Tonight – Clear. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -4. Wind chill -6 overnight.
COVID Statistics
|Current
|Previous
|Change from previous report
|Tested
|259,437
|259,167
|270
|Confirmed Cases
|8,062
|8,028
|34
|Confirmed Cases in 2022
|5,858
|5,824
|34
|Active cases
|242
|236
|6
|Resolved
|7,820
|7,792
|28
|*Deceased
|53
|53
|0
|Deceased in 2022
|32
|32
|0
|Central & East Algoma
|805
|799
|6
|Elliot Lake & Area
|397
|396
|1
|North Algoma
|275
|275
|0
|Sault Ste. Marie & Area
|6,585
|6,558
|27
Forest Fire Update:
- There is one active fire in the Northeast region. This is the fifth of the season (Northeast Region):
- Pembroke 1: Eight-hectare fire located five kilometres southeast of Calabogie Lake. Currently under control.
News Tidbits:
- The westbound lane and shoulder was closed last night at Alona Bay for emergency road work for washout repairs, and remains closed this morning
