SSM OPP – Investigation continues into fatal collision on Hwy 552

On April 30, 2022, at approximately 8:47 a.m., members from the Sault Ste Marie Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) along with the OPP’s North East Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement Team (TIME) and the Technical Collision Investigators (TCI) with the assistance of Goulais Fire and Rescue and Sault Ste Marie Paramedic Services responded to fatal collision on Highway 552 near Mission Road in Goulais River.

Investigation determined a pick-up truck was travelling westbound on Highway 552 when it failed to negotiate a curve in the road, travelled down a deep ditch where it came to rest. The driver Walker GREGOIRE, 21 years-of-age from Goulais River succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A post-mortem examination will take place at a later date in Sault Ste Marie at the Centre of Forensic Sciences.

The highway was open to one lane for approximately five hours and at 3:36 p.m. re-opened to traffic in both directions.