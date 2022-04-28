Today is Canada’s National Day of Mourning. It was established in 1984, by the Canadian Labour Congress to remember and honour those who have died, been injured or suffered illness in the workplace. This date coincided with the 70th anniversary of the day the first Ontario Worker’s Compensation Act was approved by the government (1914). The Day of Mourning was enshrined in national legislation by an Act of Parliament on February 1, 1991.

Canadian flags on Parliament Hill and at Queen’s Park will fly at half-mast on April 28th. A moment of silence will be held at 11:00 a.m. at many ceremonies across Canada today as people share stories about how workplace tragedies have touched peoples’ lives.

In the Soo, the Sault and District Labour Council will be hosting a ceremony at the Main Hall on 68 Dennis Street. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. with everyone seated for 11:00 a.m. for a national moment of silence. Mayor Christian Provenzano, MPP Ross Romano, MP Terry Sheehan, and union representatives are expected to attend.

Personally, I know of three deaths in the mining industry in the Wawa Area. I remember in Grade 7 or 8, the morning announcements at St. Joseph’s included prayers for someone who was seriously injured at Algoma Ore. Over the years I have wondered how many were injured or died in our local mining industry/forestry/workplaces. Send me an email ([email protected]) if you have any information, I think it would be good to remember them on this day.