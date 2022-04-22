Morning News – April 22

Apr 22, 2022 at 07:56 – Happy Earth Day!
Weather:
- Today – Mainly sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High +8. Wind chill -7 this morning. UV index 6 or high.
- Tonight – Mainly cloudy. 40% chance of showers before morning. Low +1.
COVID Statistics:
|Current
|Previous
|Change from previous report
|Tested
|256,371
|255,957
|414
|Confirmed Cases
|7,680
|7,638
|42
|Confirmed Cases in 2022
|5,476
|5,434
|42
|Active cases
|373
|375
|-2
|Resolved
|7,307
|7,263
|44
|*Deceased
|49
|47
|2
|Deceased in 2022
|28
|26
|2
|Central & East Algoma
|758
|757
|1
|Elliot Lake & Area
|363
|355
|8
|North Algoma
|269
|267
|2
|Sault Ste. Marie & Area
|6,290
|6,259
|31
News Tidbits:
- The free Delisio Pizzas that were distributed in Wawa earlier this week will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (or as long as supplies last ) today, Friday, April 22nd at the Hawk Junction Community Hall.
- If you are headed to the Soo, stop in at Chippewa Falls for a break. The rainfall and spring melt has increased the flow of water over these picturesque falls.
Announcements:
- Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development, will be joined by Bob Bailey, MPP for Sarnia-Lambton, to make an announcement at 9 a.m. in Sarnia,
- Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, will be joined by Peter Bethlenfalvy, MPP for Pickering—Uxbridge, to make an announcement in Uxbridge at 12 Noon,
- Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, will make an announcement at 2 p.m. in North Bay.
