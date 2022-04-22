Breaking News

Morning News – April 22

Apr 22, 2022 at 07:56 – Happy Earth Day!

Weather:

  • Today – Mainly sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High +8. Wind chill -7 this morning. UV index 6 or high.
  • Tonight – Mainly cloudy. 40% chance of showers before morning. Low +1.

COVID Statistics:

Current Previous Change from previous report
Tested 256,371 255,957 414
Confirmed Cases 7,680 7,638 42
Confirmed Cases in 2022 5,476 5,434 42
Active cases 373 375 -2
Resolved 7,307 7,263 44
*Deceased 49 47 2
Deceased in 2022 28 26 2
Central & East Algoma 758 757 1
Elliot Lake & Area 363 355 8
North Algoma 269 267 2
Sault Ste. Marie & Area 6,290 6,259 31

News Tidbits:

  • The free Delisio Pizzas that were distributed in Wawa earlier this week will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (or as long as supplies last ) today, Friday, April 22nd at the Hawk Junction Community Hall.
  • If you are headed to the Soo, stop in at Chippewa Falls for a break. The rainfall and spring melt has increased the flow of water over these picturesque falls.

Announcements:

  • Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development, will be joined by Bob Bailey, MPP for Sarnia-Lambton, to make an announcement at 9 a.m. in Sarnia,
  • Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, will be joined by Peter Bethlenfalvy, MPP for Pickering—Uxbridge, to make an announcement in Uxbridge at 12 Noon,
  • Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, will make an announcement at 2 p.m. in North Bay.

 

Brenda Stockton
