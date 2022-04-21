Morning News – April 21

Apr 21, 2022 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Snow ending early this morning then cloudy with 40% chance of drizzle this morning. Rain showers or flurries beginning early this afternoon. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High +3. UV index 3 or moderate.
- Tonight – Mainly cloudy. 40% chance of showers early this evening. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low -3. Wind chill -5 overnight.
COVID Statistics:
|Current
|Previous
|Change from previous report
|Tested
|255,957
|255,660
|297
|Confirmed Cases
|7,638
|7,581
|57
|Confirmed Cases in 2022
|5,434
|5,377
|57
|Active cases
|375
|397
|-22
|Resolved
|7,263
|7,184
|79
|*Deceased
|47
|47
|0
|Deceased in 2022
|26
|26
|0
|Central & East Algoma
|757
|756
|1
|Elliot Lake & Area
|355
|352
|3
|North Algoma
|267
|264
|3
|Sault Ste. Marie & Area
|6,259
|6,209
|50
News Tidbits:
- On what might be a rainy day – thinking of Purple Rain and Prince who has been gone now for 5 years.
- Mr. Stéfane Noël de Tilly, teacher at École Ste-Marie (Azilda), has been rewarded for his excellence, passion and innovation in education by winning the IDÉLLO 2021 Award in the French-language school teacher in Ontario category during the Groupe Média TFO 2021 IDÉLLO Awards Gala held on March 31. This Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon teacher is one of four exceptional people recognized for their innovation in the Francophone and Francophile school environment in Canada.
- Someone in Ontario won $60 million overnight in Tuesday’s Lotto Max draw, but has yet to claim their prize, according to the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG).
- Happy Birthday to Queen Elizabeth, who turned 96 today!
Announcements:
- Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Transportation, will be joined by Daniel Lafleur, Warden of the United Counties of Prescott and Russell, and Stéphane Sarrazin, Mayor of the Alfred-Plantagenet Township and Councillor for United Counties of Prescott and Russell, to make an announcement at 9:00 a.m. in Plantagenet
- Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development, will be joined by Mike Harris, MPP for Kitchener—Conestoga, to make an announcement in Kitchener at 10:00 a.m.
- Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education, will be joined by Effie Triantafilopoulos, MPP for Oakville North—Burlington, to make an announcement at 11:30 a.m. in Oakville.
- Paul Calandra, Minister of Long-Term Care, to make an announcement at 1 p.m. in Ottawa.
- Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, will be joined by Donna Skelly, MPP for Flamborough-Glanbrook, to make an announcement in Hamilton at 1 p.m.
