East Algoma OPP – 10th Impaired Charge Laid

On April 14th, 2022, shortly after 7:30 p.m., members from the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a single motor vehicle collision on Huron Line in Richards Landing.

A short time later police arrived on scene and observed a black car in the northbound ditch. As police were speaking to the driver of the car, officers determined alcohol had been consumed. The driver was arrested and transported to Thessalon Detachment for further testing.

As a result of the investigation, Jesse HILL, 30 years-of-age from Sault Ste Marie was charged with:

Operation While Impaired- Alcohol and Drugs, contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC)

Operation While Impaired-Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus), contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) of the CC

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on May 5, 2022. The accused was issued a 90-day Administration Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS), and the car was impounded for seven days.

Reporting impaired driving is everyone’s responsibility. Call 9-1-1 if you suspect an impaired driver.