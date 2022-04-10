Reinstating Passenger Rail Service between Timmins and Toronto

The Ontario government is investing $75 million to bring passenger rail service back to Northeastern Ontario, restoring a key transportation option that was previously cancelled in 2012. Service will be reinstated between Timmins and Toronto, helping to connect Northern Ontario as the government invests in unlocking the full economic potential of northern industries, resources and minerals.

“The previous government chose to cancel this rail service, cutting people and economies in Northeastern Ontario off from the rest of the province,” said Premier Doug Ford. “At a time when our government is building up home-grown supply chains that connect resources, industries and workers in the north with the future of clean steel, electric vehicles and batteries, we’re restoring this vital transportation link. We’re getting it done and bringing passenger rail back to Northeastern Ontario.”

The province released an updated initial business case that outlines options for passenger rail service from Toronto to Timmins. Future feasibility work on a preferred route will include a new rail connection to Cochrane, expanding the reach of this critical rail transit to 5,300 more people and providing a connection to Polar Bear Express service to Moosonee.

“Restoring Northeastern passenger rail service is critical to building the regional economy and making life easier for people living in the North,” said Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Transportation. “Our government is delivering for Northern Ontario through historic investments in rail service, roads, highways and bridges so that people living in these communities have a transportation network that works for them.”

“The return of passenger rail to Timmins is imperative to our region’s growth and prosperity. As a regional hub and with Porcupine as the future terminus location, we will most certainly see positive impact on our tourism and industry sectors,” said George Pirie, Mayor of Timmins. “This investment solidifies the government’s belief in our city. Residents will have another viable travel option to Toronto and points south. This is imperative for access to medical appointments and travel. It will improve our quality of life and the well-being of the community by strengthening access to and from Timmins and the north.”

With a potential in-service date in the mid-2020s, passenger rail service will be offered based on seasonal travel demands and will range from four to seven days a week. The rail service will provide passengers with access to reliable overnight travel options while commuting between Northern Ontario and Toronto.