Update: Drinking Water Information Notice

The Municipality of Wawa, in consultation with Algoma Public Health, is pleased to announce that chlorine concentrations have returned to normal levels at the water treatment plant and chlorine levels in the distribution system have returned to levels in which smell and or taste should no longer be an issue. We have been working diligently, monitoring chlorine levels and flushing water from the distribution system as needed. Chlorine concentrations did not reach a level that posed a risk to health.

We want to thank you for your patience and if you have any questions regarding this matter please contact Becca Weatherall, Assistant Director of Infrastructure Services, at (705) 856-2244 ext. 251.