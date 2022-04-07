SE OPP – Arrest made after Domestic Dispute

On April 2, 2022, at approximately 11:50 a.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a domestic dispute on Broadway Avenue in Wawa.

As a result of the investigation, a 25-year-old person, from Wawa, was arrested and charged with the following:

Assault – Spousal, contrary to section 266 of the Criminal Code (CC) (Two Counts),

Forcible Confinement, contrary to section 279(2) of the CC, and

Mischief – Domestic, contrary to section 430(4) of the CC.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in May 2022, in Wawa.