Rainfall Warning (LSPP – St. Joseph Island)

5:04 AM EDT Wednesday 06 April 2022

Rainfall warning in effect for:

Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Sault Ste. Marie – St. Joseph Island

Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

A significant rainfall is expected beginning this afternoon.

Hazards:

Rainfall amounts of 20 to 30 mm that may lead to localized flooding in low-lying areas.

The frozen ground has a reduced ability to absorb this rainfall.

Timing:

This afternoon into tonight.

Discussion:

Total rainfall amounts of 20 to 30 mm will be possible by the time the rain tapers off tonight or Thursday morning.

The partially frozen ground will have a reduced ability to absorb this rainfall and localized flooding in low-lying areas will be possible.

For information concerning flooding, please consult your local Conservation Authority or Ontario Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry office. Visit Ontario.ca/floods for the latest details.

Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.