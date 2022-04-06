Breaking News

Rainfall Warning (LSPP – St. Joseph Island)

5:04 AM EDT Wednesday 06 April 2022
Rainfall warning in effect for:

  • Agawa – Lake Superior Park
  • Sault Ste. Marie – St. Joseph Island
  • Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

A significant rainfall is expected beginning this afternoon.

Hazards:
Rainfall amounts of 20 to 30 mm that may lead to localized flooding in low-lying areas.
The frozen ground has a reduced ability to absorb this rainfall.

Timing:
This afternoon into tonight.

Discussion:
Total rainfall amounts of 20 to 30 mm will be possible by the time the rain tapers off tonight or Thursday morning.
The partially frozen ground will have a reduced ability to absorb this rainfall and localized flooding in low-lying areas will be possible.

For information concerning flooding, please consult your local Conservation Authority or Ontario Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry office. Visit Ontario.ca/floods for the latest details.

Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.

