Heavy Snowfall expected this afternoon (Pukaskwa Park – Wawa – Marathon – Hornepayne)

5:06 AM EDT Wednesday 06 April 2022

Special weather statement in effect for:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

White River – Dubreuilville

Marathon – Hornepayne

Heavy snowfall expected beginning this afternoon.

Hazards:

Total snowfall amounts of 10 to 15 cm, with locally higher amounts possible.

Significantly reduced visibility in heavy snow at times.

Timing:

Beginning this afternoon and continuing into Thursday.

Impacts:

Hazardous travel due to rapidly accumulating snow.

Significantly reduced visibility in heavy snow.

If rain mixes in with the snow it cloud lead to very slippery road conditions. Motorists are advised to exercise caution.

Discussion:

A low pressure system will affect the area into Thursday. Snow, which could be heavy at times, is expected with this system. Temperatures are expected to be near the freezing mark which may allow rain to mix in with the snow on this afternoon before transitioning to snow tonight.

Snowfall warnings may be needed as the system draws closer, however there still remains much uncertainty regarding precipitation type, and therefore snowfall amounts, at this time.