Heavy Snowfall expected this afternoon (Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake)

5:01 AM EDT Wednesday 06 April 2022

Special weather statement in effect for:

Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake

Heavy snowfall expected tonight into Thursday morning.

Hazards:

Total snowfall amounts of 8 to 15 cm, with locally higher amounts possible.

Significantly reduced visibility in heavy snow at times.

Timing:

Tonight into Thursday morning.

Impacts:

Possibly hazardous travel due to rapidly accumulating snow.

Significantly reduced visibility in heavy snow.

Motorists are advised to exercise caution.

Discussion:

A low pressure system will affect the area from this evening into Thursday night. Snow, at times heavy is expected with this system. Temperatures are expected to be near the freezing mark at times which may allow rain to mix in with the snow in some areas.

Snowfall warnings may be needed as this event draws closer.