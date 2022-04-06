Between The Covers – April 6

The Wawa Public Library is following the public health measures recommended by the Government of Ontario therefore it will be a patron’s choice to wear a face mask/covering when entering the library. We ask that you continue to self-assess and if you have flu/cold like symptoms that you NOT come into the library. When in the library, please respect the choices of other patrons and maintain social distancing. We thank you for your cooperation.

New Books on the 7-Day Shelf this week are; “The Love of my Life” by Rosie Walsh, “The Betrayal of Anne Frank” by Rosemary Sullivan, “The Christie Affair” by Nina de Gramont “The Club” by Ellery Lloyd and “The Lightning Rod” by Brad Meltzer.

Staff Pick of the Week is “Cul-de-sac” by Joy Fielding. From the book jacket:

A shooting lays bare the secrets harbored by five families in a sleepy suburban cul-de-sac in this riveting psychological thriller from the New York Times bestselling author of All the Wrong Places.

Someone on this quiet, unassuming cul-de-sac will be shot dead in the middle of a sultry July night.

Will it be Maggie, the perfectionist wife, or Craig, the husband who can’t quite live up to her expectations? They’ve packed up their two children and fled their life in California, hoping for a fresh start in Florida, only to find the demons of the past hovering on their doorstep.

Maybe it will be Nick, a highly respected oncologist, or his wife, Dani, a successful dentist, both with well-kept secrets of their own.

Or Julia, an elderly widow, whose troubled grandson has recently moved in with her, introducing unsavory habits and even more unsavory acquaintances into her formerly quiet existence.

Then there’s Olivia and her husband, Sean. Having lost his job at a prestigious advertising agency, Sean is depressed, resentful of his working wife, and drinking heavily. He is also prone to increasingly violent fantasies.

And what of the newlyweds, Aiden and Heidi, whose marriage is already on the rocks, due to Aiden’s reluctance to stand up to his intrusive mother? Matters aren’t helped when Heidi befriends Julia’s grandson, setting the stage for a major blowup.

A diverse group of neighbors, to be sure. Yet all harbor secrets. All bear scars. And all have access to guns.

Not all will survive the night

Congratulations to Jason L. who is the winner of our March Break Winter Scavenger Hunt. Jason was very excited to get his prize! Thank you to all who participated and watch for more library fun coming soon!

We have used books for sale for $2.00 a bag! We will be packing them up soon so come on in to the library and pick up some used books at a great price!

Join Indi on Facebook Live Tuesday, Thursday and Friday for the Afterschool Program. We have some craft and clay bags available for pick up at the library. The fun starts at 4:15 so check it out!

We are gearing up for some summer fun at the library! Watch for sign up notification for the TD Summer Reading Club!