Premier Ford Welcomes Governor General Mary Simon to Ontario

Premier Doug Ford welcomed Their Excellencies the Right Honourable Mary Simon, Governor General of Canada and Mr. Whit Fraser, on their first official visit to Ontario.

“On behalf of the Ontario government, I am honoured to welcome Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary Simon on her first official visit to our province,” said Premier Doug Ford. “As Canada’s first Indigenous Governor General, she is a role model to so many people across our great country and I look forward to seeing her important work continue during this vital time for our country.”

Premier Ford will join Her Honour the Honourable Elizabeth Dowdeswell, Lieutenant Governor of Ontario and the Honourable Ted Arnott, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly to greet the Governor General upon her arrival at Queen’s Park. At the official welcoming ceremony, Her Excellency will inspect a Guard of Honour while a 21-Gun salute is fired. She will then be escorted into the Legislative Building for meetings with both the Lieutenant Governor and the Premier.

Premier Ford and Her Excellency will meet with Indigenous leaders, including Glen Hare, Ontario Regional Chief, and Margaret Froh, President of Métis Nation of Ontario, where they will discuss areas of shared interest.

The Governor General will conclude her visit with an official reception hosted by Deputy Premier Christine Elliott at the Royal Ontario Museum, joined by the Lieutenant Governor, Indigenous leaders and community leaders.