COVID Stats of January 27th for North Algoma

Algoma Public Health has changed the way they present statistics of COVID-19. Below are the stats as published on the APH website.

There is one new case in the North Algoma Area (Dubreuilville, Michipicoten First Nation, Missinabie Cree First Nation, Wawa, White River).

January 27th, 2022

Current Previous Change from previous report evidence of community spread recent cases Confirmed cases 3,561 3,520 41 Active cases 595 607 -12 Currently hospitalized 18 (1) 21 (1) -3 Resolved 2,966 2,913 53 Deceased 26 24 2 Tested 226,530 225,968 562 Close contact of a confirmed case 1,261 1,240 21 Outbreak related 397 393 4 Under Investigation 139 158 -19 Unknown Source of Infection 1,764 1,729 35 Central & East Algoma 356 348 8 Yes Yes Elliot Lake & Area 136 133 3 Yes Yes North Algoma 117 116 1 Yes Yes Sault Ste. Marie & Area 2,952 2,923 29 Yes Yes

