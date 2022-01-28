Breaking News

COVID Stats of January 27th for North Algoma

Jan 28, 2022 at 08:00

Algoma Public Health has changed the way they present statistics of COVID-19. Below are the stats as published on the APH website.

There is one new case in the North Algoma Area (Dubreuilville, Michipicoten First Nation, Missinabie Cree First Nation, Wawa, White River).

January 27th, 2022

Current Previous Change from previous report evidence of community spread recent cases
Confirmed cases 3,561 3,520 41
Active cases 595 607 -12
Currently hospitalized 18 (1) 21 (1) -3
Resolved 2,966 2,913 53
Deceased 26 24 2
Tested  226,530 225,968 562
Close contact of a confirmed case 1,261 1,240 21
Outbreak related 397 393 4
Under Investigation 139 158 -19
Unknown Source of Infection 1,764 1,729 35
Central & East Algoma 356 348 8 Yes Yes
Elliot Lake & Area 136 133 3 Yes Yes
North Algoma 117 116 1 Yes Yes
Sault Ste. Marie & Area 2,952 2,923 29 Yes Yes

 

COVID-19: school closures and absenteeism (January 27, 2022 at 10:30 a.m.)

25 26 27
Wawa Michipicoten HS 29.0% 29.1%
Sir James Dunn PS 10.1% 10.1% 15.6%
É Élém Saint-Joseph 16.6% 16.6% 19.3%
ÉS C Saint-Joseph 8.3% 8.3% 15.0%
École publique l’Escalade 7.1% 7.1% 7.1%
St Augustine French Immersion CS 11.6% 12.6% 21.1%
Chapleau Chapleau HS 21.3% 23.0% 23.0%
Chapleau PS 15.2% 20.0% 20.0%
É Élém C Trillium 16.0% 12.0% 60.0%
É Élém Sacré-Coeur 17.9% 19.8% 41.5%
ÉS C Trillium 23.7% 19.5% 66.2%
Our Lady of Fatima CS 0.0% 19.4% 25.0%
Dubreuilville É Élém Saint-Joseph 16.9% 6.2% 13.8%
ÉS l’Orée des Bois 22.5% 15.0% 12.5%
White River St Basil CS 20.7% 17.2% 20.7%
Hornepayne Hornepayne HS 16.0% 18.0% 26.0%
Hornepayne PS 35.4% 14.6% 35.4%
É Élém Saint Nom de Jésus 5.3% 15.8% 15.8%
Holy Name of Jesus CS 17.5% 31.6% 29.8%

 

