Morning News – January 27

January 27, 2022 at 07:57
Weather: Snow Squall Warning
- Today – Snow ending this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of flurries. Risk of snow squalls this morning. Local blowing snow early this morning. Local amount 5 cm. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 60 becoming north 20 gusting to 40 this morning. Temperature falling to minus 18 this afternoon. Wind chill minus 12 this morning and minus 23 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
Tonight – Clear. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 29. Wind chill minus 23 this evening and minus 34 overnight. Risk of frostbite.
News Tidbits:
- Applications for the next round of Inclusive Community Grants have opened. These grants provide successful municipalities, non-profit community organizations, and Indigenous communities with up to $60,000 for a local project that will help older residents and people with disabilities participate in community life. Eligible organizations will have until March 3, 2022, to submit their applications.
- For the second year in a row, the Mushkegowuk Cup has been cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns. The tournament was to have been held in Timmins from February 24th to 27th.
- In a little bit of levity – The Muppets are back… it began with The Muppet Show, and now you can watch Fraggle Rock!
Announcements:
- David Piccini, Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks, will be joined by Donna Skelly, MPP for Flamborough—Glanbrook, to make an announcement about provincial funding to improve wastewater and stormwater management in Ontario, and protect and restore the Great Lakes.
