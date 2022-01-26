Extreme Cold Warning (Chapleau – Gogama) Ended

At 10:21 the Extreme Cold Warning ended

6:18 AM EST Wednesday 26 January 2022

Extreme Cold Warning in effect for:

Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake

Gogama – Foleyet

Extremely cold wind chills this morning.

Hazard:

Wind chill values of minus 40 to minus 50.

When:

This morning. Temperatures will moderate during the day.

Extreme cold puts everyone at risk.

Risks are greater for young children, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, people working or exercising outdoors, and those without proper shelter.

Cover up. Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill.

If it’s too cold for you to stay outside, it’s too cold for your pet to stay outside.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada.

11:17 AM EST Tuesday 25 January 2022

Extreme Cold Warning in effect for:

Agawa – Lake Superior Park

A period of very cold wind chills is expected.

Hazard:

Wind chill values of minus 40 to minus 45.

When:

Tonight into Wednesday morning. Temperatures will moderate during the day on Wednesday.

Extreme cold puts everyone at risk.

Risks are greater for young children, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, people working or exercising outdoors, and those without proper shelter.

Cover up. Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill.

If it’s too cold for you to stay outside, it’s too cold for your pet to stay outside.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada.

5:07 AM EST Tuesday 25 January 2022

Extreme Cold Warning in effect for:

Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake

Gogama – Foleyet

A period of very cold wind chills is expected.

Hazard:

Wind chill values near minus 40.

When:

This morning, and tonight into Wednesday morning. Temperatures will moderate during the day on Wednesday.

Extreme cold puts everyone at risk.

Risks are greater for young children, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, people working or exercising outdoors, and those without proper shelter.

Cover up. Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill.

If it’s too cold for you to stay outside, it’s too cold for your pet to stay outside.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada.

11:21 AM EST Monday 24 January 2022

Extreme Cold Warning in effect for:

Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake

Gogama – Foleyet

A period of very cold wind chills is expected.

Very cold wind chills expected beginning tonight.

Hazard:

Wind chill values near minus 40.

When:

Tonight through Wednesday morning. Temperatures will moderate on Wednesday.

Extreme cold puts everyone at risk.

Risks are greater for young children, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, people working or exercising outdoors, and those without proper shelter.

Cover up. Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill.

If it’s too cold for you to stay outside, it’s too cold for your pet to stay outside.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada.