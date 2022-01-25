Breaking News

Road conditions – January 25

Jan 25, 2022 at 07:48

Road conditions from ON511 as of this morning’s reports (4:30 –  5:30).

Primary Conditions Secondary Conditions Visibility
Hwy 17 West/North 50km From Wawa to Paint Lake Rd, Wawa bare and wet snow packed good
70km From Paint Lake Rd, Wawa to Mobert bare and dry partly snow packed good
101 63km From Wawa to Hwy 651 (Missinabi Corners) bare and wet snow packed good
144km Hwy 651 (Missinabi Corners) to the Shawmere River partly snow packed good
Hwy 17 South/East 40km From Mijinemunghshing Lake to Wawa bare and wet snow packed good
105km From Montreal River Bridge to Mijinemunghshing Lake bare and wet partly snow packed poor
112km Sault Saint Marie North Limits to Montreal River Bridge bare and dry bare and wet, partly snow packed good
Hwy 519 40km From Hwy 17 to Green Lake Road bare and dry partly snow packed good
Hwy 631 170km From White River to Highway 11 snow packed partly snow packed good
Hwy 547 5km From Hwy 101 to Hawk Junction bare and wet snow packed good
Hwy 651 50km From Hwy 101 to Missinabi snow packed good
Hwy 129 126km From Thessalon to Hinckler Lake snow packed good
Hwy 129 100km from Hinckler Lake to Chapleau snow packed good
