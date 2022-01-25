Collision at Goose Intersection

Jan 25, 2022 at 14:24
The vehicles have been removed and the intersection is now clear.
Jan 25, 2022 at 13:46
ON511 has just tweeted that Highway 17/101 is closed. At the scene, OPP are conducting traffic control, and allowing alternating traffic through.
Jan 25, 2022 at 13:41
OPP have closed the intersection at this time.
Jan 25, 2022 at 13:33
Ontario Provincial Police are currently at the scene of a 3 vehicle collision (two pickups and a SUV) at the junction of 101 & 17. OPP are conducting traffic control, and Wawa Fire are doing cleanup. EMS is enroute.
Please be careful as you approach the intersection.
