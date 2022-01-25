Collision at Goose Intersection

The vehicles have been removed and the intersection is now clear.

ON511 has just tweeted that Highway 17/101 is closed. At the scene, OPP are conducting traffic control, and allowing alternating traffic through.

OPP have closed the intersection at this time.

Ontario Provincial Police are currently at the scene of a 3 vehicle collision (two pickups and a SUV) at the junction of 101 & 17. OPP are conducting traffic control, and Wawa Fire are doing cleanup. EMS is enroute.

Please be careful as you approach the intersection.