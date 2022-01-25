Jan 25, 2022 at 08:00
Algoma Public Health has changed the way they present statistics of COVID-19. Below are the stats as published on the APH website.
There are no new cases in the North Algoma Area (Dubreuilville, Michipicoten First Nation, Missinabie Cree First Nation, Wawa, White River).
January 24rd, 2022
|Current
|Previous
|Change from previous report
|evidence of community spread
|recent cases
|Confirmed cases
|3,387
|3,344
|43
|Active cases
|589
|582(4)
|7
|Currently hospitalized
|17(1)
|17(1)
|0
|Resolved
|2,798
|2,762
|36
|Deceased
|23
|23
|0
|Tested
|224,957
|224,548
|409
|Close contact of a confirmed case
|1,228
|1,211
|17
|Outbreak related
|372
|354
|18
|Under Investigation
|139
|193
|-54
|Unknown Source of Infection
|1,648
|1,587
|61
|Central & East Algoma
|327
|323
|4
|Yes
|Yes
|Elliot Lake & Area
|133
|133
|0
|Yes
|Yes
|North Algoma
|108
|108
|0
|Yes
|Yes
|Sault Ste. Marie & Area
|2,819
|2,780
|39
|Yes
|Yes
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- APH – Stats of January 24th - January 25, 2022
- Morning News – January 25 - January 25, 2022
- Road conditions – January 25 - January 25, 2022