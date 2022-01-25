Breaking News

APH – Stats of January 24th

Jan 25, 2022 at 08:00

Algoma Public Health has changed the way they present statistics of COVID-19. Below are the stats as published on the APH website.

There are no new cases in the North Algoma Area (Dubreuilville, Michipicoten First Nation, Missinabie Cree First Nation, Wawa, White River).

January 24rd, 2022

Current Previous Change from previous report evidence of community spread recent cases
Confirmed cases 3,387 3,344 43
Active cases 589 582(4) 7
Currently hospitalized 17(1) 17(1) 0
Resolved 2,798 2,762 36
Deceased 23 23 0
Tested  224,957 224,548 409
Close contact of a confirmed case 1,228 1,211 17
Outbreak related 372 354 18
Under Investigation 139 193 -54
Unknown Source of Infection 1,648 1,587 61
Central & East Algoma 327 323 4 Yes Yes
Elliot Lake & Area 133 133 0 Yes Yes
North Algoma 108 108 0 Yes Yes
Sault Ste. Marie & Area 2,819 2,780 39 Yes Yes
